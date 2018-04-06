Canadians start getting emergency alerts on their cellphones
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 7:31AM EDT
Starting today, Canadians won't have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts.
Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.
As of today, the National Public Alerting System -- commonly called Alert Ready -- will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.
In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.
Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.
Canada's broadcast regulator, the CRTC, has said that wireless carriers will conduct one test of the system during the week of May 6.
