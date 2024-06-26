MONTREAL
    • Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski advance at Rothesay Classic

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in their women's singles match on Day 5 of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Fernandez reached the quarterfinals at the Rothesay International on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over American Ashlyn Krueger. (Jacob King/The Canadian Press/AP) Jacob King Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in their women's singles match on Day 5 of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Fernandez reached the quarterfinals at the Rothesay International on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over American Ashlyn Krueger. (Jacob King/The Canadian Press/AP) Jacob King
    Canada's Leylah Fernandez reached the quarterfinals at the Rothesay International on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over American Ashlyn Krueger.

    The Laval, Que. native needed only 78 minutes to complete the win at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.

    Fernandez saved all five break points she faced and attacked Krueger's second serve, holding the American to just six points won over 19 second-serve opportunities.

    Fernandez, the world No. 30, will next play 105th-ranked Harriet Dart of Britain, a surprise 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-0 winner over American Sofia Kenin.

    In doubles quarterfinal play, the top-seeded duo of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe defeated China's Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang 7-6 (5), 6-3.

    Dabrowski and Routliffe, a dual citizen who grew up in Caledon, Ont., will next play the duo of Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 26, 2024.

