MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are investigating the alleged beating of a teenage boy that was caught on video and spread on social media.

In the video, the victim can be seen standing near a field while a group of apparently older kids taunt him. The group approaches the victim and one of them pushes him to the ground and repeatedly punches and kicks him.

One of the attackers can be heard referring to the victim suffering from a heart condition.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec confirmed they had received a report about the incident, which they said took place near Massey Vanier High School.

Police said they met with the victim on Wednesday to take his statement, but would not comment further on the case.