Breakthrough at McGill in treatment of incurable neurogenerative disease

Researchers have succeeded in recreating the POLR3B mutation, which causes around half of all cases of 4H leukodystrophy, in a mouse model. (Katsuhiko Hayashi via AP) Researchers have succeeded in recreating the POLR3B mutation, which causes around half of all cases of 4H leukodystrophy, in a mouse model. (Katsuhiko Hayashi via AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News