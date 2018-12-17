

CTV Montreal





There's a promising development for Ellie White, a six-year-old girl battling leukemia: a bone marrow marrow match.

Ellie’s desperate search and struggle, which was shared on social media as #SwabForEllie and reported on CTV, is at a hopeful point.

The matching donor is willing to go through with the procedure, according to Hema-Quebec.

Ellie’s battle is far from over, though.

The girl’s mother, Amanda Sokoloff, said that next week -- on Christmas Eve or Day -- Ellie will undergo another test to determine if the leukemia is completely gone from her system. If it is, doctors can go ahead with the bone marrow transplant.

If not, the girl will have to undergo more chemotherapy before trying again.

If the procedure is cleared to go ahead, the donor will have their bone marrow extracted in mid-January and Ellie will receive the transplant within 48 hours of donation.

The family doesn’t know any details about the donor; that information is kept private by Hema-Quebec for two years. The donor could be from anywhere in the world, though typically there are better chances of a match within a donor's ethnicity group.

Ellie is currently at home with her sister and her new puppy.

Finding a match is extremely rare

According to Hema-Quebec, finding a bone marrow match is as rare as winning the Lotto 6/49. There are over 15 million different combinations that need to match up for a transplant to take place.

Since CTV first reported on this story in October, Hema-Quebec said it had over 900 sign-ups for testing kits in one weekend alone.

More were added after former Montreal Canadiens player P.K. Subban tweeted about Ellie.

Several swab drives also targeted young people, as Hema-Quebec will only test those between 18 and 35 years old because age plays a significant factor in how successful the donation will be.