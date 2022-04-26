Bombardier to fight Alstom's claims in international arbitration

Bombardier plans to fight Alstom's claims over the sale of its transportation business in early 2021.

The Montreal-based business jet maker says it has "legitimate reasons" to defend itself against Alstom's claim.

The French railway company has requested an arbitration that could last several years before the International Chamber of Commerce for "alleged breach of certain contractual provisions."

When the sale was completed in January 2021, Bombardier said it intended to challenge certain price adjustments that reduced the deal to US$3.6 billion from the previous estimate of $4 billion.

The company then sold its stake in Alstom obtained with the deal, which was valued at approximately $633 million.

As Bombardier is subject to confidentiality obligations, the company indicates that it will not comment further on this proceeding unless required to do so by applicable law.