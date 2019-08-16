

Amy Luft, CTV Montreal





The IKEA in Boucherville was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Longueuil police said they received a phone call at 1:30 p.m. Friday alleging there was either going to be or currently a bomb inside the store on de Touraine Rd. on the South Shore.

The building was evacuated as police and the fire department performed a systemic search of the premises.



Police later said that they are letting employees back into the building, but are continuing some verifications.