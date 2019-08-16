Featured Video
Bomb threat at Boucherville IKEA forces evacuation
File photo (Jens Meyer/AP)
Amy Luft, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 3:18PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 4:36PM EDT
The IKEA in Boucherville was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
Longueuil police said they received a phone call at 1:30 p.m. Friday alleging there was either going to be or currently a bomb inside the store on de Touraine Rd. on the South Shore.
The building was evacuated as police and the fire department performed a systemic search of the premises.
Police later said that they are letting employees back into the building, but are continuing some verifications.
