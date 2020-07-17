Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Bolt of lightning causes home to burst into flames on South Shore of Montreal
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 12:31PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 12:41PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A thunderstorm that wiped power out of 12,000 homes in the Lanaudiere region on Friday also caused commotion on Montreal’s South Shore.
A bolt of lightning hit a tree in the backyard of a Saint-Lambert home, travelled along the clothes line towards the back door and caused part of the house to burst into flames.
The family attempted control the fire on their own but eventually turned to the Longueuil fire department for help.
