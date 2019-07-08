

CTV Montreal Staff





The Town of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, on Montreal's South Shore, is under a boil water advisory.

Laboratory results indicate the presence of E. coli bacteria in a sample taken from the municipality's water system.

The bacteria can cause serious illness including vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

Municipal authorities are recommending all 27.000 residents boil water for at least one minute before use, or to use bottled water.

Unboiled tap water can be used to wash dishes with hot water as long as dishes are thoroughly dried afterward. It can also be used to wash clothes, and shower or bathe.

Municipal authorities said a new notice will be issued when the water is once again safe to drink.