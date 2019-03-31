Featured Video
Boil water advisory issued for Anjou
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 8:21AM EDT
A boil water advisory is now in effect for residents of Montreal's East End.
The notice affects residents of Anjou - from the Metropolitan and Boulevard Roi-Rene to the extremities of Tetreaultville.
Officials say that water should be boiled for at least one minute before consuming.
According to the City of Montreal, the notice will be in effect until further notice.
