MONTREAL -- The body of a premature baby was found in a dumpster behind a Laval residence Monday night, police say.

Laval police were sent to the scene on du Souvenir Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. in the Laval-des-Rapides area in response to calls from witnesses.

Paramedics confirmed the baby’s death on scene, but an autopsy will be performed to establish whether it was alive when it was put in the garbage as officials are estimating it was about 25 weeks -- or six months -- along in the gestation period.

The mother was taken to hospital and met with investigators.

“At this stage – last night – we could not confirm the mother’s implication,” said Julie Marois, a public affairs agent with the Laval police.

A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the event and are scheduled to appear at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday. Marois says charges will be laid.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.