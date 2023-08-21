Bob Dylan is coming to Montreal this fall.

The 82-year-old American singer-songwriter announced new dates for his North American tour Monday, and on the list is a show at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montreal's Place des Arts scheduled for Oct. 29.



He'll perform at Toronto's Massey Hall just before that, on Oct. 26 and 27.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster.

These will be Dylan's first performances in Canada since the summer of 2017, when he made several tour stops across the country, from Kingston, Ont. to Vancouver.

Dylan's current world tour, launched after the release of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways' album, began in the U.S. in 2021 and has taken him to Europe and Asia.

The tour will continue until 2024, and Dylan's website shows that further dates will be announced soon.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2023