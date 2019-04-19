

The Canadian Press





A 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 10 will not be named after former politician and political commentator Jean Lapierre.

The motion to honour Lapierre with the renaming was unanimously rejected by a board of Rouville mayors but board prefect Jacques Ladouceur said in an interview with La Voix de l’Est that the elected officials are not opposed to honouring Lapierre.

Lapierre died in a plane crash in March, 2016.

Ladouceur said that while Lapierre did serve as a Member of Parliament for Shefford, the section of highway specified in the motion would extend between the Champlain Bridge to St-Cesaire, where the riding begins. He said the group found it would be preferable to have a stretch named after Lapierre stretch across the riding itself.

Quebec Transport Minister and MNA for Granby Francois Bonnardel said the proposed stretch would have been a nod to Lapierre’s career that also saw him represent the Outremont riding in Montreal.

Ladouceur said there were also concerns over the length of the segment of road that was to be renamed.