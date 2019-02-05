

CTV Montreal





Montreal police officers were called to break up a fight between a blue collar worker and another man overnight Tuesday.

It happened near Erables Ave. and Disraeli St., about a block east of Faubourg park in Montreal about 1:45 a.m.

According to police, crews were clearing the street when one man ignored warnings to stay away because of heavy machinery.

That man got into an argument with the blue collar signalman, and several punches were thrown.

Police broke up the fight, but neither man wished to file a complaint, and neither was seriously hurt, although the blue collar worker was treated at the scene by paramedics.