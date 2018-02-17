

The Canadian Press





Members of the Bloc Quebecois general council are meeting in Drummondville on Saturday to discuss the party’s finances and the salary that will be paid to leader Martine Ouellet after she leaves her current post as a member of the National Assembly.

Ouellet is scheduled to leave her provincial post in October.

According to reports, Ouellet is asking for $24,000 for the months of October, November and December. As Ouellet does not currently hold a federal seat, she must be paid a transitional allowance, which is paid to party members not running in any election.

Ouellet will reportedly ask for a salary of $96,000 for 2019. One Bloc source told The Canadian Press the salary demand is worrisome given the party’s limited revenues.

Party chairman Mario Bealieu declined to comment on the “internal management” decision but said he doesn’t expect the issue to divide members.

Delegates will also take part in a conference on the environment in the afternoon.