Bloc Quebecois blasts Veterans Affairs for alleged disparities between French and English-speaking veterans

The MP representing Riviere-des-Mille-Iles for the Bloc Quebecois is Luc Desilets who is also the critic for Veterans Affairs. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Adrian Wyld The MP representing Riviere-des-Mille-Iles for the Bloc Quebecois is Luc Desilets who is also the critic for Veterans Affairs. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Adrian Wyld

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon