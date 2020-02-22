MONTREAL -- Black History Month will soon wrap up and the West Island Black Community Organization is ending it with a big event aimed at showcasing local professionals.

The organizations chairperson Kemba Mitchell said One’s Passion, One’s Vision, Their Stories will give young attendees the knowledge they can accomplish whatever they set their minds to.

“I think it shows the youth and the general population just how diverse the Black population is, especially in the West Island,” she said. “It shows you can be the traditional doctor, lawyer or nurse but if you want to be a comedian, you can be that as well. If you’re interested in art, you can be that as well.”

One’s Passion, One’s Vision, Their Stories will take place at the Gerry Robertson Community Center on Feb. 29. For more information on the event, watch the video above.