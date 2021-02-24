MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to announce Benoit Charette as the minister responsible for combating racism today.

MNA Lucie Lecours, also, is expected to take on the economic portfolio.

The news that the Two Mountains MNA would take the newly created post was revealed on 98.5 Montreal radio and echoed in La Presse Wednesday morning.

Legault will chair a news conference announcing the mini-cabinet shuffle today at 10:15 a.m.

Immigration Minister Nadine Girault and Social Services junior minister Lionel Carmant led a group that produced a report in December recommending creating a cabinet-level minister to combat racism in Quebec.

Charette holds the environment and climate change portfolio is married to a woman of Haitian origin and has three children.

La Presse is reporting that Lecours, the MNA from Les Plaines north of Montreal, will be added to the economy portfolio.



- This is a developing story and will be updated