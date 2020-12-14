MONTREAL -- The creation of a cabinet-level minister responsible for combatting racism and banning random police arrests were among the recommendations of a report presented by several Quebec cabinet ministers on Monday.

The report was drafted by the Action Group Against Racism, which was created in June and given the mandate to identify concrete actions the Quebec government could consider.

Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said the government wants to go “beyond a semantic debate and to debate solutions that will put an end to racism in all its forms.”

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government has been criticized for its refusal to acknowledge “systemic racism” in the province.

The report made several recommendations, including taking advantage of reforms to the province's ethics and religious culture courses to make primary and secondary students more aware of the fight against racism.

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafreniere said a provincial awareness campaign will be launched regarding the realities of visible minorities and Indigenous people in the province.

The report recommended the province's police departments incorporate social workers into their teams.

Minister for International Relations and Immigration Nadine Girault said actions will be taken to improve representation on boards of directors and procedures for recognizing skills.

All government employees will undergo mandatory training on racism.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.