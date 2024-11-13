New bridge on Ile-Bizard finally opens with 4 lanes

After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.

The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that the new bridge includes one more lane of traffic than the old bridge. It also includes two-way bike lanes and wider sidewalks for pedestrians, a complete overhaul of the sewage pipes, and electrical and cabling lines.

The new Jacques-Bizard Bridge bridge opened to traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2024, and has four traffic lanes. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

The new bridge, which is Île-Bizard's only link to the Island and Montreal, should be maintained for at least 100 years, according to the city. Now that it's open, the old bridge, built in 1966, is closed to vehicles and will be decommissioned in the coming years after it reaches the end of its lifecycle.

The construction project left many of the L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough's 18,000 residents frustrated by congestion that transformed their commute from a few minutes to about an hour at one point. It led to at least one resident packing up and selling their home.

Traffic near the bridge in Ile-Bizard in September 2023. (CTV News)

"We are proud to welcome the opening of the new bridge, which puts an end to months of waiting and challenges for our residents," said borough mayor Doug Hurley in a news release.

"This modern infrastructure will make daily travel safer, revitalise local businesses and strengthen the strong links between L'Île-Bizard and Sainte-Geneviève. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the partners whose collaboration has made this vital and structuring project for our borough a reality."

Émilie Thuillier, the city's executive committee member responsible for infrastructure, buildings and asset maintenance, said the new structure uses "high-quality materials" built for Montreal winters and are resistant to de-icing salts and the freeze-thaw cycles.