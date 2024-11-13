Mysterious balloon-like object near Montreal creates a buzz on social media

A mysterious object found on a street in an off-island suburb on Montreal's South Shore Monday evening caused a stir on social media.

A video on Facebook showed the greenish balloon-like object near the corner of Baronnie Road and Mount Picardie in Varennes, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

People wondered what it could be, with some speculating online whether it was a weather balloon or even a UFO.

The Richelieu Saint-Laurent intermunicipal police service was called to the scene.

According to Noovo Info, the object turned out to be an inflatable dome that measured 40 feet wide and about 20 feet high made by AIRSOLID, a Quebec company with a factory just down the road that produces inflatable boats.

According to owner Guy Achard, the structure was being made for a customer but flew away due to strong wind gusts.

With files from Noovo Info