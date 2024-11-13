MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Solidaire wants oil companies to pay for environmental damage

    Climate change
    Share

    Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.

    QS argues that oil giants have misled the public by downplaying the climate risks posed by fossil fuels and, as a result, must pay for the damage.

    Ruba Ghazal, who will be named QS co-spokesperson this week, environment critic Alejandra Zaga Mendez, and justice critic Guillaume Cliche-Rivard will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in front of Montreal’s courthouse.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News