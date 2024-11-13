Quebec Solidaire wants oil companies to pay for environmental damage

Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.

QS argues that oil giants have misled the public by downplaying the climate risks posed by fossil fuels and, as a result, must pay for the damage.

Ruba Ghazal, who will be named QS co-spokesperson this week, environment critic Alejandra Zaga Mendez, and justice critic Guillaume Cliche-Rivard will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in front of Montreal’s courthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 13, 2024.