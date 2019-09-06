

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A well-known and well-loved longtime coach of McGill University men's hockey has died sending condolences and sadness through the school.

Kelly Nobes was just 45 years old Sept. 4.

The McGill University Athletics & Recreation community is saddened to learn of the death of Kelly Nobes, head coach of the McGill University men's varsity hockey program on Sept. 4. He was 45.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/MA80uuQZG5 pic.twitter.com/0F3CHsE5Ba — McGill Athletics (@McGillAthletics) September 6, 2019

Nobes guided McGill to five national championship tournament appearances in his nine years, and won the Father George Kehoe Memorial Award as U SPORTS coach of the year for the 2017-18 season.

He joined McGill in April 2010 guiding the team to its first university cup title in 2012 after winning silver in 2011.

He had an overall record of 399-287-14 in 700 games.

He graduated from the school's physical education program and played four seasons at the school.

He is survived by his wife Michelle, and the couple's four children.