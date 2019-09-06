Beloved McGill hockey coach Kelly Nobes dies at 45
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 5:00PM EDT
A well-known and well-loved longtime coach of McGill University men's hockey has died sending condolences and sadness through the school.
Kelly Nobes was just 45 years old Sept. 4.
Nobes guided McGill to five national championship tournament appearances in his nine years, and won the Father George Kehoe Memorial Award as U SPORTS coach of the year for the 2017-18 season.
He joined McGill in April 2010 guiding the team to its first university cup title in 2012 after winning silver in 2011.
He had an overall record of 399-287-14 in 700 games.
He graduated from the school's physical education program and played four seasons at the school.
He is survived by his wife Michelle, and the couple's four children.