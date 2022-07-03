Authorities urge caution as Quebec enters deadliest period on the road

Authorities urge caution as Quebec enters deadliest period on the road

The wreckage of a car is shown in Montreal, Friday, December 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The wreckage of a car is shown in Montreal, Friday, December 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon