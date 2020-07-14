MONTREAL -- Health authorities backtracked on a new rule requiring caregivers at long-term care homes to get COVID-19 testing at the Jewish General Hospital.

Many caregivers contacted CTV News after they were told they would need to go to the hospital every week for testing.

Annetta Black cares for her father at Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Cote-Saint-Luc, and she knew that proving she’s coronavirus-free was going to take a lot of her time.

“It seems like whoever made these rules did not take logistics into account,” she said.

Health authorities that oversee Maimonides and other facilities sent a letter to families telling them tests will need to be done at the Jewish.

“I was put on hold for an hour to get through to the people at the Jewish General Hospital,” said Black.

Other caregivers said there were around 60 people waiting for tests when they showed up and it took between 45 minutes and an hour to get an appointment.

Health authorities originally said Maimonides is not set up as a testing centre, so it can’t handle the extra tests for caregivers.

Tuesday afternoon, they told CTV News that they are exploring alternatives to facilitate improved access to testing.



"Caregivers need to be tested – we are just working on the mechanics," said a spokesperson.