MONTREAL -- Montreal tennis up-and-comer Felix Auger-Aliassime announced that he is breaking ties with his trainer Guillaume Marx on Thursday morning.

The Quebecer is still looking for a first career title on the ATP circuit. This season, he lost in the final at the Cologne indoor tournament last month, as well as in the final of the Rotterdam and Marseille tournaments in February.

"I recently made the decision to end my collaboration with my longtime trainer, Guillaume Marx. Over the past six years, I have been fortunate enough to work with a passionate coach who is totally dedicated to my career and the success of my project," he wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Auger-Aliassime, who is 23-17 in 2020, added that he "will continue to work with Frederic Fontang and the rest of my team."

Earlier this week, Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 21st in the world, was eliminated in the first round of the Paris Masters. During the match, the 20-year-old needed a medical break after experiencing pain in his hip from a sudden movement.

The severity of his injury is not yet known.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.