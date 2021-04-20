MONTREAL -- Quebec will drop the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine, its premier said Tuesday.

People 45 and up will be eligible as of Wednesday morning, Premier François Legault said in a press conference.

"If you're 45 years old, hurry up tomorrow morning, go make your appointment," he said.

"I'm repeating myself, [but] it's very important -- we got the okay from public health, the AstraZeneca vaccine is very safe and very effective."

He added that despite the recently announced cut to incoming Moderna doses, Quebec is expecting another big shipment of the Pfizer vaccine next week and that he's "counting" on people to get the vaccines they can.

"The vaccine is the way to regain our freedom, but that will only happen when a majority of Quebecers are vaccinated," he said.

Ontario this week lowered the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine to 40. When asked why Quebec went with 45, Legault said the limit could still change, from region to region, but the decision was based on provincial statistics.

Experts at the province's public health institute looking at the spread of the virus in Quebec and made a calculus about how far to lower the age limit to vaccinate the maximum amount of people safely.

"The reason why that age was chosen may change from one territory to the next -- it's because of the incidence of the illness," Legault said.

Ontario would probably make a different "risk analysis," added Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Quebec experts weighed the potential risk of "coagulation and blood clots" versus data on hospitalizations and deaths among people in the age group at issue -- people in their 30s and 40s.

"When we look at our data... what are the age groups that are being hospitalised or that go to ICU," said Arruda, "the 45-year limit seems to be the right number for Quebec."

But "if we were in Ontario, for example, with a much greater incidence, well then, the risk of being hospitalised and of having complications is greater."

In the same vein, if Quebec's case numbers start looking worse, the AstraZeneca age limit may be lowered, Arruda said.

The blood clots are extremely rare, but more of them are reportedly found in women. When asked about this, Arruda said there's no recommendation along gender lines for now.

"When we look at the data... [it] was not necessarily a segregation of gender," he said.

"It's true that there were some cases with younger women in some countries, but currently we don't have any recommendations as to gender," he said.

REGIONAL LOCKDOWNS, CURFEW EXTENDED

Legault said that while Quebec is not facing as dire a situation as Ontario, its statistics show a slow rise of the virus, with four regions especially hard-hit, namely Quebec City, Lévis, Beauce, and Gatineau.

Hospitals are nearing capacity in those four regions, Legault said.

Quebec is also extending its special COVID-19 lockdown in those four regions until May 3, as well as maintaining the 8 p.m. curfew in Montreal and Laval, even though -- to the premier's astonishment, he said -- cases are still stable there.

"It's almost hard to understand how the cases and hospitalizations have stabilized in Montreal and Laval," he said.

He said he understands people's frustration over the curfew but that it's still necessary.

"Of course, it's not ideal," he said, noting the ongoing protests against the curfew, the most recent of which was this Sunday.

"We all undersand that it's not fun to have to go home at 8 p.m., but... we have to be prudent in all areas of Quebec, because it can take a few days to explode, especially with the variants that are much more contagious," he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.