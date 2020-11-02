MONTREAL -- After the shocking events Halloween night when 24-year-old Carl Girouard allegedly went on a stabbing spree in Quebec City with a katana sword killing two and injuring five people, Mayor Regis Labeaume called for a debate on mental health in the National Assembly.

"For us (Canadian city mayors), mental health issues are the biggest safety concerns in major Canadian cities for decades to come," said Labeaume Sunday in a news conference. "We all agree on that. Inevitably, at some point, we will have to discuss it.”

Monday at 1 p.m., Quebec junior health and social services minister Lionel Carmant will make an announcement concerning mental health services in Quebec.

Mental health support in Quebec was in the news leading up to the killings Saturday night.

A recent survey found that Quebecers' mental health has only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey from Quebec psychologists showed that 86 per cent of their patients reported an increase in mental distress since the pandemic began. The survey showed 70 per cent as having depressive symptoms, and just over half have problems with concentration, memory and attention.

The CAQ government announced a new funding plan last week, reserving $25 million for mental health programs.

Opposition parties said it should be bigger, longer-term and more urgent in a chilling foreshadowing of Saturday night's attack.

EXTRA SUPPORT IN PLACE

Extra mental health supports have been made available for those affected by the attack in in Quebec's capital.

The province's public security minister, Genevieve Guilbault, said she has ensured that there are adequate services in place to help those who are grieving.

Labeaume said the incident is particularly difficult for the city, which has not yet healed from a mass shooting outside a mosque three years ago that left six men dead.

He urged residents to lean on one another for support in their grief.

"This horror that took place here is adding to a mental burden that was already very heavy in this pandemic period," Labeaume said Sunday.

"The City of Quebec will do all it can to make our citizens as safe as possible and help them get through, psychologically, the consequences of this event."

Residents of Old Quebec had already begun the grieving process yesterday, gathering for impromptu vigils for the victims, 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont and 56-year-old Francois Duchesne.

A publication ban protects the identities of those who were wounded, but officials say all five are expected to survive.

SISTER OF VICTIM IN MOURNING

The sister of a man who was killed in Saturday night's sword attack in Quebec City said his death is a huge loss.

Marie-Jo Duchesne said she'd spoken with her 56-year-old brother, Francois, just hours before he was killed in what police say was a deliberate attack targeting random strangers.

Duchesne, who lives in Paris, said her brother was her confidante and best friend, and was always there for her when she needed it.

She said his death has taken a terrible emotional toll.

She added the tight-knit family of five brothers and sisters has been keeping in touch by phone while she tries to figure out a way to get back to Quebec.

SUSPECT CHARGED

Girouard of Ste-Therese, north of Montreal, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.



This is a developing story that will be updated.

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press