Quebec sports teams, national leaders offer words of condolences to Quebec City
MONTREAL -- Sports teams and other public figures rushed to express their condolences for the victims of the Saturday stabbing attack in Quebec City that left two people dead.
The Montreal Canadiens, Impact and Alouettes, as well as the Quebec Remparts all took to social media to offer words of support to the city, surviving victims and the families of those who lost their lives.
The leaders of Canada's federal political parties all tweeted their own well-wishes, as did Governor-General Julie Payette and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted on Sunday morning that Quebec had woken up “after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy.”
New Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade also offered words of sympathy, as did other provincial party leaders.