MONTREAL -- Sports teams and other public figures rushed to express their condolences for the victims of the Saturday stabbing attack in Quebec City that left two people dead.

The Montreal Canadiens, Impact and Alouettes, as well as the Quebec Remparts all took to social media to offer words of support to the city, surviving victims and the families of those who lost their lives.

Nos pensées sont avec les familles des victimes de la tragédie insensée qui a eu lieu hier soir. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec la ville de Québec.



Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the senseless act of violence in Quebec City last night. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2020

La grande famille de l’Impact de Montréal est sous le choc. Nous offrons nos condoléances aux gens affectés par les terribles événements survenus la nuit dernière dans la Ville de Québec.#IMFC — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) November 1, 2020

We are chocked and saddened by the events that happened in Quebec City. Our thoughts are with the families of this tragedy. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) November 1, 2020 ��L’organisation des Remparts est profondément attristée par les événements survenus hier soir à Québec et tient à exprimer ses plus sincères pensées aux familles concernées. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec vous ❤️

Crédit image: @ygreck pic.twitter.com/FqQtwK3u0y — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) November 1, 2020

The leaders of Canada's federal political parties all tweeted their own well-wishes, as did Governor-General Julie Payette and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/A4kemFRLKO — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) November 1, 2020

Our thoughts are with the people of Quebec this morning following the shocking attack in Quebec City. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims and the injured. pic.twitter.com/TC1iAhRtoZ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 1, 2020

Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted on Sunday morning that Quebec had woken up “after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy.”

New Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade also offered words of sympathy, as did other provincial party leaders.