MONTREAL -- Mourners gathered outside Quebec City's Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday night to remember Francois Duchesne, one of the victim's of Saturday's stabbing attack.

Duchesne's mother, sister and partner were among those who attended the solemn candlelit vigil. A museum employee who headed the communications department, colleagues said he loved his job and was passionate about art.

Earlier in the day, the Quebec government launched an online registry to collect messages of condolence following Saturday night's sword attack that left two dead in Quebec City.

Premier Francois Legault is inviting Quebecers to express their sympathy to the family and loved ones of Suzanne Clermont and Duchesne, who died after crossing paths with the attacker.

On Monday night, a vigil was held outside Suzanne Clermont's residence in Old Quebec.

Five other people were injured but authorities say their lives are not in danger.

In a written message, Legault called the Halloween night attack a terrible tragedy and says all of Quebec is in mourning.

A 24-year-old man from north of Montreal who police say chose victims at random has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.