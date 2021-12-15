Quebec provincial police have made a series of arrests in the Drummondville and Victoriaville areas as part of efforts to dismantle a drug trafficking network in the area.

The force could not confirm how many people were arrested as the operation is ongoing.

"Information obtained during the investigation shows that this network, led by the Head Hunters motorcycle group, is linked to organized crime in the Montreal area," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The operation is being conducted simultaneously with a similar activity targetting the motorcycle club in the Saguenay area.

The cities affected by the operations include Montreal, Varennes, Saint-Hilaire, Beloeil, Saint-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Léonard-d'Aston, Saint-Wenceslas, Victoriaville, Jonquière, Lamarche and Saguenay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1 800 659-4264.