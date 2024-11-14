MONTREAL
Montreal

    • This Montreal-area woman went bowling after learning she became a millionaire

    Micheline Heppell Côté and Normand Côté are now $1 million richer after playing Lotto 6/49. (Loto-Quebec) Micheline Heppell Côté and Normand Côté are now $1 million richer after playing Lotto 6/49. (Loto-Quebec)
    Most people would skip bowling night if they had just learned they became millionaires, but not Micheline Heppell Côté.

    On her way to a match, the Montreal-area woman had her lottery ticket validated and the retailer confirmed she had won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Oct. 19.

    Unperturbed by the news, she went home to tell her husband, Normand Côté, and put the winning ticket in a safe place. Then, she went bowling as planned and, despite all the emotion, "she played quite well," said Loto-Quebec in a news release on Thursday.

    Loto-Quebec said the couple from Quebec's Montérégie region plan has been playing the lottery together for several years, usually by picking random numbers between 1 to 49 from a bag. Now, they plan to spoil their family with their winnings.

    The winning ticket was bought at the Jean-Coutu pharmacy in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore. The retailer will receive 1 per cent of the winnings ($10,000). 

