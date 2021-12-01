MONTREAL -- Montreal police and Quebec provincial police arrested an 18-year-old man in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood on Wednesday in a series of raids targeting illegal guns and drugs in the area.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Wednesday that the operation stems from an investigation relating to drug trafficking and illegal firearms in Montreal that started in March.

On Thursday, they provided an update, saying that aside from the arrest, they seized a handgun, a large-capacity charger, ammunition, and over $1,500 in Canadian money.

The 18-year-old, who has not been named, is expected to appear in court in Montreal on Thursday.

Other than him, police also met with three other people and released them, "pending further investigation," they said in a release.

The raids are part of the SQ’s CENTAURE strategy, which "is mandated to ensure constant pressure on organized crime and... actively fight against illegal firearms trafficking in Quebec," police said.

Officers from the anti-gun squad, l’Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d’armes (EILTA), are leading the investigation. The team comprises investigators from both police forces.

Anyone with information about illegal guns can call the CENTAURE info-line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).