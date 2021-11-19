MONTREAL -- Quebec's organized crime squad arrested a Pincourt man and seized guns and drugs including about 50 bricks of hashish.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) announced Friday that the Organized Crime Enforcement Squad (ENRCO) conducted a raid in Pincourt, just west of the Island of Montreal near Ile-Perrot.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged drug trafficking and seized a handgun and magazine, another gun, 250 grams of cocaine, about 50 bricks of hashish and several hundred dollars in cash.

Police said the suspect was interrogated and released as the investigation continues.

The ENRCO targets organized crime leaders, including Hells Angels members. It is made up of SQ officers as well as investigators from the Montreal, Longueuil and Laval police departments.

The police said in a release that the public helped advance some investigations and that citizens with a tip can call the new anonymous phone line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).