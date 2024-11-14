MONTREAL
    • 'I find this unacceptable': bronze statue of boy vandalized at site of former Montreal convent

    A monument in Lachine honouring the founder of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Anne in Lachine has been vandalized. (Source: Sean Tite/Facebook) A monument in Lachine honouring the founder of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Anne in Lachine has been vandalized. (Source: Sean Tite/Facebook)
    The mayor of Lachine said she wants police to open an investigation after a bronze statue of a young boy was dismembered in a monument paying hommage to the founder of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Anne.

    The monument is on the land of a former convent at 1950 Provost St. and includes three statues: Sister Marie-Anne (born Esther Blondin) and two children. The young boy's arms appear to have been sawed off and one of his legs has a deep cut, according to photos shared on social media on Thursday.

    Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic said she was notified about the vandalism on Wednesday and has spoken to a Montreal police commander.

    "I find this unacceptable and I want to find out who did it," Vodanovic told CTV News. "I want there to be an investigation."

    Reached Thursday evening, a Montreal police spokesperson said she was aware of the photos circulating online but said a formal complaint had not yet been filed.

    The Sisters of Saint-Anne congregation was founded in 1850 in Vaudreuil by Sister Marie-Anne to help educate rural children. She died in 1890. The statues were created by Quebec sculptor Raoul Hunter in 2001 after the founder's beatification.

    The former convent is expected to be converted into social housing for seniors with 250 units, according to Vodanovic.

    Earlier this month, thieves stole a five-foot-three-inch bronze statue of the late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve.

