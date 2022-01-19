Quebec’s anti-corruption squad says they are investigating “various fraudulent schemes” to make and distribute fake vaccine passports in the province and are warning the people involved could face serious criminal charges.

The Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) announced its probe into the alleged fraud in a news release issued on Wednesday, saying it is working with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, municipal police forces, and the Quebec Crown prosecutor to identify potential violations of the law.

The unit said it wanted to keep the alleged schemes confidential “so as not to prejudice the gathering of evidence and the reputation of those who may be involved.”

“Individuals who would commit these actions could be in violation of several sections of the Criminal Code including production and use of false documents, breach of trust and corruption as well as criminal offences under the Public Health Act,” the news release stated.

Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesperson for UPAC, told CTV News that the agency has received “a large number of reports about false vaccine passports in the past few months, since late fall.”

He would not confirm a La Presse report that said “thousands” of reported fake passports are being investigated by UPAC.

“We are looking into reports of serious amounts of false vaccine passports,” Galarneau said. “Given the context of public health guidelines [over COVID-19] and the confidence people place in the places they can access with the passports, it is important that these [fraudulent passports] be thoroughly investigated.”

He said UPAC is considering all types of possible scams, including those involving a network of people.

Anyone with information regarding the production or distribution of fake vaccine passports is asked to contact UPAC by calling 1-844-541-UPAC or by filling out a confidential form on its website. Galarneau added that although the form is currently only available in French the agency is currently working to make its website more bilingual.

The warning from the anti-corruption body comes one day after Quebec made the vaccine passport mandatory to enter government-run liquor (SAQ) and cannabis (SQDC) stores — a measure Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, has said could be expanded to more public settings in order to drive up vaccination rates amid the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

The vaccine passport has already been applied to restaurants, bars, cinemas, places of worship, outdoor festivals, and several other locations.

It’s not the first time authorities in Quebec have opened an investigation into alleged fraudulent vaccine passport schemes. CTV News reported in October that the health ministry had to make tweaks to its vaccine verification process after people were able to bypass the system using phoney immunization documents from Ontario.

CTV was able to contact sellers involved in the operation that were offering fake vaccine passports for as much as $500.

At the time, Montreal police said they were investigating at least 10 cases of fake documents related to the vaccine passport.

With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold