The Supreme Court of Canada agreed on Thursday to hear a case involving a Radio-Canada reporter who declined to name her anonymous sources while reporting on a high-profile corruption case.

In March, Marie-Maude Denis was asked to testify and divulge the source by the Quebec Superior Court in the case of former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau and Marc-Yvan Cote, a former Liberal cabinet minister. Both are facing charges of corruption, fraud towards the government, conspiracy and breach of trust, along five other defendants.

Lawyers for the defence argued that leaks to Denis made it impossible for the accused to get a fair trial.

In April, the trial was suspended after the defence filed a motion requesting the presiding judge be removed.

In October, the federal government passed the Journalistic Sources Protection Act, which allows journalists to “not disclose information or a document that identifies or is likely to identify a journalistic source, unless the information or document cannot be obtained by any other reasonable means.”

In a tweet, Denis said she’s happy with the SCOC’s decision to hear the case, saying she will “continue our fight for the protection of journalistic sources.”