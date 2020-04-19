MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov said he would have liked to have won the Stanley Cup during his career, but said he has no regrets.

Markov announced his retirement earlier this week, and gave his first interview as a new retiree to the Russian website championat.com Sunday.

“I wouldn’t change anything in my career. I have been fortunate enough to play in the NHL playoffs on several occasions with the Canadiens because we often had a good team,” he said.

"The General." Power play QB. The architect behind 572 career NHL points. Everyone knows the Andrei Markov who suited up for 990 NHL games. Learn more about the man behind the All-Star performances with a re-read of his 2015 CANADIENS Magazine cover story.https://t.co/yqsNZxZzDd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2020

Markov, 41, played his last three campaigns in the Continental Hockey League (KHL) after the Canadiens did not resign him in the summer of 2017.

“All went well in Russia. I even won the Gagarin Cup with AK Bars in Kazan,” he said.

Markov attempted a return to the NHL before his final season, but was unable to convince a team to give him a contract. He ultimately played 23 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and was limited to seven points.

The Russian has made no secret of the fact that he would have liked to reach the 1,000 NHL game-mark with the Habs, but does not hold it against the Montreal organization.

Markov spent his entire NHL career with the Canadiens, who picked him in the sixth round, 162nd overall, in the 1998 draft. In 990 games with Habs, he tallied 119 goals and 453 assists .

“It's a shame, yes,” he said. “On the other hand, I have already turned the page on this. If I hadn't suffered any injuries, then I would have played 1,000 games and more a long time ago. No, no, I don't want to change anything in my career. If it's 990, then it's 990.”

He made the decision to hang up his skates well before the end of the last campaign.

“I knew it would be my last season. At the end of it, I spoke with my Russian agent, Sergei Isakov. He asked me if I wanted to continue. I said no,” he said.

Pending the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Markov is confined to his home with family members.

“You have to take care of your loved ones, your family, and yourself. In the meantime, I'm trying to stay in shape; I do dumbbells, jogging. I like to exercise because it is good for your health,” he said. “Then, when it is all over, we will think about the next steps.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2020.