MONTREAL -- Andrei Markov's agent has announced that the former Montreal Canadiens defenceman is retiring, reported journalist Igor Eronko of the Russian outlet Sport-Express.

Markov, 41, has played the last three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) after a split from the Canadiens in the summer of 2017.

He tried to return to the NHL before his final season, but was unable to convince a team to give him a contract. He ultimately played 23 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and garnered only seven points.

Markov spent his entire NHL career with the Canadiens, who picked him in the sixth round, 162nd overall, in the 1998 draft. In 990 games with the Habs, he scored 119 goals and 453 assists.

He’s tied with Guy Lapointe for the second-highest points in the team's history by a defenceman, at 572. Larry Robinson holds the team record with 883 points as a defender.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.