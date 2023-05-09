Amber Alert issued for five-month-old child in Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-month-old child who was allegedly kidnapped Tuesday afternoon.

Police issued the alert after Chombo-Baraka Babayabo-Barry was allegedly kidnapped in Montreal by Armand Babayabo.

Police are looking for a white 2011 Ford Focus with the Z78 ZEB licence plate.

The public is urged to call 911 and to not approach the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.