MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for potential victims of alleged sexual offender Ramdane Pacha Ahcene.

The 54-year-old from Saint-Hubert was arrested Monday after a report was filed regarding alleged sexual offences against a minor. Longueuil police say he used the alias ‘Bruno Pacha.’

“Investigative evidence suggests that the suspect has engaged in problematic behaviour for several years,” Longueuil police stated. “He could have been in contact with other children, other victims.”

He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse Tuesday and was released with conditions, including not contacting the victim, not being in the presence of minors and not going near places where children convene, such as a school, daycare or community centre.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (450) 463-7211.