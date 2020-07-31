MONTREAL -- A massive testing effort will be underway Friday for staff and doctors from the Saint-Eustache Hospital in the Laurentians after COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 13 hospital units.

The health and social service centre in the Laurentians specified that since Monday, 14 users and 11 employees of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The users in question were transferred through different “hot zones” to be treated. Employees, on the other hand, were told to stay home from work to isolate until they are better.

Additional protective measures were put into place in the affected care units at the hospital to eliminate the presence of the virus.

As a preventative measure, the health and social service centre suspended visits to three units at the hospital until further notice. Exceptions can be made for patients in palliative care or for children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.