MONTREAL -- Construction on the Honore-Mercier bridge will wrap up six days ahead of schedule, the province’s transport minister announced on Monday.

That means Route 138 between Kahnawake and Montreal will reopen in both directions as of Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 a.m. The rush-hour ban on large trucks will also be lifted at that time.

Weekend lane closures are still scheduled until the end of the fall season to allow for maintenance and repairs, but one lane in both directions will remain open at all times, the transport ministry said.

Repairs to the bridge are part of Quebec’s 2020-30 infrastructure plan.