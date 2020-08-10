MONTREAL -- Highway 20 will be partially closed during he weekend of Aug. 14 in order to facilitate maintenance work on the Sources Blvd. interchange in Pointe-Claire.

According to Transport Quebec, the left lanes of Highway 20 westbound and eastbound will be closed through the Sources interchange. The affected lanes will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

The work is required in order to secure and remove asbestos from one of the piers.

Transport Quebec is also warning drivers that all of the westbound lanes will be closed at Exit 53, within the interchange, starting Friday at 11 p.m., in order to install safety barriers. Only one lane of the eastbound side will be open at this time. Overnight Sunday to Monday this closure will take effect once again, in order to remove the safety barriers.

Depending on the weather, the work could be postponed, so Transport Quebec recommends drivers plan ahead by consulting Quebec 511.