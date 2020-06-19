MONTREAL -- The first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic have battered Quebec's books, Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Friday, and it could take the province years to bounce back from "an unprecedented shock to the economy."

Girard delivered an update on how the pandemic impacted Quebec's finances, and the numbers are grim: Quebec estimates that its deficit will reach a record $14.9 billion for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and the government said it could take up to five years to balance its books again. That return to budgetary equilibrium "will not be achieved at the expense of public services or by increasing Quebecers’ tax burden," the government pledged.

The first few months of the pandemic in Quebec also took a huge bite out of the province's productivity (GDP), which is expected to contract by 6.5 per cent in 2020; that is the biggest downturn since the compilation of such statistics began in 1981. (Quebec's budget had estimated a 2 per cent increase in GDP for the year). Girard said the province hopes to return to its pre-pandemic levels of productivity by the end of 2021.

Girard said that Quebec spent some $6.6 billion in just the first few weeks of the pandemic to shore up the province's health care system, provide economic relief to Quebecers and otherwise mitigate the economic effects of the public health crisis. That amount is more than the province spent over two years to counteract the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, Girard noted.

“The last few months haven’t been easy and we still have a great deal of work to do, but I’m convinced that we will be able to prepare a post-COVID-19 future where Québec and its economy will recover the vitality and momentum that characterized it only a few weeks ago," Girard said, noting that the province will present another economic update in the fall.

This is a developing story that will be updated.