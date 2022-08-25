After child dies, another hospitalized, Quebec health officials urging parents to use preventative antibiotics

The public health and social services centre in Quebec's lower Laurentians is advising parents of children at a private daycare to use preventative antibiotics after a child died and another wound up in the hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Laurentians health and social services (CISSS des Laurentides) spokesperson Myriam Sabourin confirmed that two children were infected by the Kingella kingae bacteria and that a young boy died in July after being infected with the bacteria.

The second boy, who was also one-and-a-half years old, was treated with antibiotics at the hospital and recovered.

Both children attended the same daycare.

The spokesperson said public health authorities sent a letter to parents of children who attended the daycare and staff members to take preventative antibiotics.

"Kingella kingae is the leading pathogen associated with osteoarticular infection in young children in several countries," reads an article from the Canadian Medical Association Journal. The bacteria typically affects bones and joints in children under four years old.