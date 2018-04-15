Adonis issues recall on frozen strawberries
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:54AM EDT
A recall has been issued on one-kilogram bags of Montana brand bags of frozen strawberries sold by the Adonis Group in Quebec and Ontario, due to possible contamination with hepatitis A.
Some cases of illnesses associated with the consumption of the strawberries have been reported. Anyone who has purchased the brand is advised to not eat them.
Infection with hepatitis A usually manifests as a fever, loss appetite, nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. The virus can also cause jaundice.
Symptoms may appear up to 50 days after consumption.
