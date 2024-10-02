MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 70, stabbed in Montreal's Plateau, police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) investigators are looking for a female suspect after a man was stabbed in the Plateau.

    SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call around 2:45 a.m. prompted officers to go to Rachel Street Street West and Saint-Urbain Street in the Plateau, near Jeanne-Mance Park.

    On scene, officers found a 70-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper body.

    He was conscious when transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    "According to the first information, it's a conflict that escalated between the victim and a female suspect," said Chevrefils. "The circumstances are currently unknown."

    There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. 

