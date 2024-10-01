MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested in alleged bank robbery

    This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in the borough of Saint-Leonard that occurred on Sept. 28.

    According to the police, the 36-year-old man threatened a bank employee into handing over a sum of money before quickly fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

    “The suspect was apprehended in Saint-Léonard two days later, on Sept. 30, 2024. A search of the stolen vehicle in his possession also led to the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and other evidence,” the SPVM said in a press release.

    Police said that the suspect, who had been in a halfway house since August 2024, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday to face charges of robbery and breach of conditions and several counts of possession and use of a firearm.

    “He will be transferred to a penitentiary to serve the remainder of his sentence, pending the next stage of legal proceedings for the bank robbery.”

    According to Montreal police, the suspect entered a bank on Viau Boulevard around 3:18 p.m. on Saturday. He brandished a firearm and ordered an employee to hand over money.

    The suspect then fled in a vehicle he had stolen two days earlier following an altercation at a warehouse in the Anjou borough. 

