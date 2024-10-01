Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves

Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.

As of June 2025, every label on every commercial product, from washing machines to a Marshal amplifier, will have to be translated into French.

For the retail chain, Long & McQuade, the rule hit a sour note because it means that a lot of musical instruments and equipment could be pulled from Quebec stores.

"After June 2025, we wouldn't be allowed to sell you a Marshall amp because it says volume," said Steve Long, the President of Long & McQuade.

In the highly specialized musical market, many, if not most, instruments are imported. Long said he suspects manufacturers would simply bypass the Quebec market if it meant labelling everything in French.

"They'll just say, 'I'm sorry, we won't sell them. We won't sell them in Quebec.' So of course, people will still buy them. They'll just buy them from an online company that's not based in Quebec," he said.

Quebec's business groups, including the Association of Manufacturers and Exporters, have stated several times that such rules would be bad for business.

However, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), Quebec's language watchdog, said the deadline remains June 2025.